Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.79

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.79 and last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 95036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.05, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

