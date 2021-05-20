Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.73

Shares of Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $2.10. Elbit Imaging shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 6,077 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

About Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF)

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems; and products to treat cancer diseases. Its treatment-oriented medical systems include magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.