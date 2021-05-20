Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.09.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.10. 469,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.19. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$10.43 and a 52 week high of C$18.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$363.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$100,879.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$515,067.84. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 24,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total value of C$312,140.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$908,536.60. Insiders have sold 37,238 shares of company stock worth $498,644 in the last ninety days.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.