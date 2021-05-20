Electric Vehicle Zone Market Capitalization Tops $21.23 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $21.23 million and $10,334.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00071717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00419109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00222852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00034502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.26 or 0.00977778 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.