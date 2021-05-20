Electrify.Asia Market Capitalization Achieves $1.42 Million (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $57,262.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00077072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00018409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.11 or 0.01196295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00057850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.35 or 0.09796769 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.