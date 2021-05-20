Electroneum Price Tops $0.0115 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $204.92 million and $2.10 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000135 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 112% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,865,050,229 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.