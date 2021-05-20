Element Fleet Management (ELEEF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS: ELEEF) recently:

5/12/2021 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $14.50 to $17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Element Fleet Management was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2021 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $15.50 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.50 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ELEEF stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

