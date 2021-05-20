Elementis (LON:ELM) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Elementis (LON:ELM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their target price on Elementis from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 136.25 ($1.78).

Get Elementis alerts:

Shares of LON ELM traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 151.50 ($1.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,335. Elementis has a 12-month low of GBX 58.35 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 165.78 ($2.17). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £879.91 million and a P/E ratio of -18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, insider Christine Soden acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £24,200 ($31,617.45). Also, insider Paul Waterman sold 49,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total value of £65,184.29 ($85,163.69).

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.