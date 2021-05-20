Elitium (EUM) Price Reaches $4.23 on Top Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Elitium has a total market cap of $127.21 million and approximately $653,450.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00010323 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Elitium has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00074723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00017892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.82 or 0.01154381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00058948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.41 or 0.09674160 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

