Elrond Price Reaches $113.98 on Major Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $196.92 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $113.98 or 0.00283988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 28.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00065181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002747 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00032710 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005077 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,739,973 coins and its circulating supply is 17,489,496 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

