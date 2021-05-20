Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Elys Game Technology posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.78 to $6.69 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ELYS traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.42. 5,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.29 million and a P/E ratio of -7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

