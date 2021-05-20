Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.67.

EMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera stock opened at C$56.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.28 billion and a PE ratio of 20.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. Emera has a 12 month low of C$49.66 and a 12 month high of C$58.67.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.