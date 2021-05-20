Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Purchased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises about 1.3% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,512,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,384,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7,962.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period.

Shares of EMQQ opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.57. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $81.73.

