Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,175 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $93.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.