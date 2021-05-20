Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.2% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.5% in the first quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 45,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE:EMR opened at $93.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.