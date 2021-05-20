Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.12. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 30,608 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Radio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 66.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Radio by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 134,007 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Radio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Radio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Radio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

