Empty Set Dollar Market Cap Reaches $28.84 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $28.84 million and approximately $870,533.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00072246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00432802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00219689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $392.04 or 0.00985249 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00034434 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.