Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $108.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,501. Endava has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 334.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average of $79.74.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 56.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endava by 2.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,899 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

