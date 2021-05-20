Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $97.75 and last traded at $97.75, with a volume of 1885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.58.

The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAVA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Endava by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Endava by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Endava by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Endava by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.74.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

