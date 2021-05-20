Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $97.75 and last traded at $97.75, with a volume of 1885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.58.
The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAVA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.
The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.74.
About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
