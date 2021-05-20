Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.97

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 118402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

