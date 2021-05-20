Endor Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $292,076.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $47.35 million and approximately $292,076.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.22 or 0.00550890 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000743 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004995 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00140273 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002317 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00018842 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004056 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

