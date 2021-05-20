Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.00

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 1229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $829.32 million for the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 29.88%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2187 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is an increase from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Enel Chile by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 94,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,034 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 223,547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 789,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 163,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

