EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.490-4.490 EPS.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

ENS stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.39. 194,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,398. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.49.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

