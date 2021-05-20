EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $813.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.67 million.EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.490-4.490 EPS.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE ENS traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $90.39. The company had a trading volume of 192,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,398. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average is $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $104.47.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

