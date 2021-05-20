EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.490-4.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.EnerSys also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 1.150-1.250 EPS.

ENS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.39. 194,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,398. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EnerSys has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

