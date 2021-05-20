EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26. EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.490-4.490 EPS.

ENS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.39. The stock had a trading volume of 192,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,398. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

