Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stake Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,354,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 39.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 20,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.22, for a total transaction of $3,697,518.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,796,063.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,302 shares of company stock valued at $45,150,095. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $130.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

