Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Major Shareholder Innoviva, Inc. Purchases 3,731,025 Shares

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,731,025 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $7,462,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ETTX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,060. The firm has a market cap of $88.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.10. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 280,217 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 120,887 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

