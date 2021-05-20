Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.80. Entegris reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.16. 626,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,940. Entegris has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.13. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 29,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.