Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 121,281 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 186.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $31,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10,386.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $184.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.23 and its 200 day moving average is $159.70. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $189.72.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

