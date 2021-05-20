Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,969 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Chemed worth $29,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $496.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.52. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $417.41 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

