Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 597,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,037 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Koninklijke Philips worth $34,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

