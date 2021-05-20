Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sysco worth $33,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $5,031,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in Sysco by 1.2% in the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Sysco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 28.0% in the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,158.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

