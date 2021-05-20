Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 56,247 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,833 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of HP worth $34,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of HP by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,483 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $64,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HP by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

