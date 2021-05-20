Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $29,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $487.41 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $305.68 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

