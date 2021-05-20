Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Thomson Reuters worth $27,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,585 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,890,000 after acquiring an additional 771,842 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 801,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,624,000 after acquiring an additional 471,407 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.70.

Shares of TRI opened at $93.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day moving average is $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.37%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

