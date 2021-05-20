Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Eastman Chemical worth $29,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 12,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,537 shares of company stock valued at $28,647,837 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $124.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $130.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

