Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 134,105 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Nucor worth $32,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

NYSE:NUE opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $107.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

