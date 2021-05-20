Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $28.99 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,204 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Exact Sciences worth $28,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,846,000 after purchasing an additional 467,874 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,725,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences stock opened at $96.86 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.46.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $2,238,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,785 shares in the company, valued at $112,690,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $232,407.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,668 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,957. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.94.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.