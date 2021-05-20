Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 43,957 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $32,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,411 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 357,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 197,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $97.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.02. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

