Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,986 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 21.07% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $32,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QINT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 263,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 50,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QINT opened at $51.70 on Thursday. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06.

