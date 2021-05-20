Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,943 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Match Group worth $33,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $138.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.61. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,918 shares of company stock worth $24,545,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.