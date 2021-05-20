Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 65,096 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Regions Financial worth $28,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 164,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 355,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RF opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

