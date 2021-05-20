Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,414 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $27,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $149.15 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $125.18 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.15.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.