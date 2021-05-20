Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading 11.2% Higher

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) traded up 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. 13,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 915,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

