eosDAC (EOSDAC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.62 Million

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. eosDAC has a market cap of $2.54 million and $1.62 million worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000048 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Coin Profile

eosDAC is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

