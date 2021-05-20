EOSDT Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC on exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $353,478.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

