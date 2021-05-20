EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 264.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,754 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.62% of EPAM Systems worth $361,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 11,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total value of $562,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $3,414,525 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

Shares of EPAM opened at $451.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.18 and a fifty-two week high of $466.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $440.39 and its 200-day moving average is $374.42.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

