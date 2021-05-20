EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $467.39

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $467.39 and last traded at $467.04, with a volume of 6827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $451.24.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.39 and its 200 day moving average is $374.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total transaction of $562,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $3,414,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

