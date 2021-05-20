Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$16.75

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.25 to C$16.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 88.26% from the stock’s current price.

EQB has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$149.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$139.19.

EQB stock traded down C$2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$142.70. 14,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,888. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$133.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$115.62. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$55.80 and a 12-month high of C$153.80.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.34 million. Analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 17.0199991 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$42,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,224. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$257,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,824. Insiders sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051 in the last three months.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

